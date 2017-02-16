GUÍA DE PROFESIONALES Y SERVICIOS (PARLA Y ZONA SUR DE MADRID)
Abogados
DIÉGUEZ PÉREZ ABOGADOS
Trav. Severo Ochoa, 7 posterior – Parla – Tlf.: 91 288 44 85
Avda. Arcas del Agua, 5 1ª Pl. – Getafe – Tlf.: 91 683 29 40
www.dieguezperezabogados.es
Academias de idiomas
EDUCACHILD
Río Lozoya, 1 – Parla – Tlf.: 91 605 87 59
Planeta Tierra, 57 – Parla – Tlf.: 91 424 84 21
www.educachild.com
Alimentación
LA CASA GRANDE – ACEITE DE OLIVA VIRGEN
Mediodía, 3 – Torrejón de Velasco
Tlf.: 91 816 11 62
La Casa Grande (Google Maps)
Arquitectos
FERNÁNDEZ MIRALLES
Dos Hermanas, 12 – 1º B – Parla – Tlf.: 91 698 98 46
www.fermirarquitectos.com
Asesorías fiscales y administración de fincas
TGF
María Cristina, 21 esq. Reyes Católicos – Parla – Tlf.: 91 698 17 03
www.tgfadministradoresdefincas.es
Clínicas dentales
CLIESDENT
Leganés, 33 – Parla
Tlf.: 91 605 20 01
www.cliesdent.es
Colchonerías
FLEX FACTORY
Real, 120 – Parla – Tlf.: 91 698 84 88
www.flexfactory.es
Corredurías de seguros
BERMEJO & RIVERO
Pinto, 60 – Parla – Tlf.: 91 061 24 69
Bermejo & Rivero (Google Maps)
Educación infantil
LA OREJA VERDE
María Cristina, 19 – Parla
Tlf.: 91 605 65 84
www.laorejaverde.info
Gimnasios
PLATINUM CENTER
Centro Comercial El Ferial – Pinto, s/n – Parla
Tlf.: 91 605 00 85
www.platinumcenter.es
Inmobiliarias
MG SERVICIOS INMOBILIARIOS
Real, 76 – Parla
Tlf.: 91 605 60 59
www.viviendasmg.com
Moda Hombres
ARAMA TRAJES DE NOVIO
San Antón, 18 – Parla – Tlf.: 91 053 13 06
Arama (Google Maps)
Obras, muebles y reformas
PAKAVER
Alcorcón, 23 (c/v Vía de Ronda) Frente a Lidl – Parla
Tlf.: 91 605 52 80
www.pakaver.com
Ópticas
ONE VISION
Pablo Casals s/n – C.C. Merca-2 – Parla – Tlf.: 91 605 33 21
Facebook One Vision Parla
GARCÍA RIVERA ÓPTICOS
Real, 4 – Parla – Tlf.: 91 128 19 76
García Rivera Ópticos (Google Maps)
Ortopedias
ORTOPEDIA PARLA
Río Sil, 4 – Tlf.: 91 698 67 27 – Parla
Avda. 9 de junio – Hospital Infanta Cristina – Tlf.: 91 000 19 71 – Parla
www.ortopediaparla.com
Peluquería y estética
NUVER
Planeta Saturno, 1 – Parla – Tlf.: 91 424 07 44
www.nuver-parla.es
Psicología, Logopedia y apoyo escolar
ÉGLODE
San Antón, 48 – Parla – Tlf.: 91 605 11 45
Églode (Google Maps)
Taxis
SURTAXI
Parla – Tlf.: 91 605 69 55
Surtaxi Parla (Facebook)